STMicroelectronics (STM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. STMicroelectronics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STM traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,311. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.51. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $47.55.

STM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($77.17) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 43.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 565,836 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $24,455,000 after purchasing an additional 170,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 129,554 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 20.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 689,475 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 119,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 105.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

