Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock Price Up 3%

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.86 and last traded at $61.64. Approximately 14,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 57,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average is $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $87.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Insider Activity at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.39 per share, with a total value of $64,679.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,173.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 1,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $77,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.39 per share, for a total transaction of $64,679.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,916 shares in the company, valued at $208,173.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $545,900. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 353.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

