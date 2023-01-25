StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

CALA stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -8.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. 33.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

