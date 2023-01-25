StockNews.com Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.39.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

