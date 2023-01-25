Stratis (STRAX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10.29 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $71.25 million and approximately $10.29 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00002170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.43 or 0.06832945 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001550 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00074248 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00027445 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00054410 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010243 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001032 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00024227 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 145,417,815 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.