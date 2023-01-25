Streakk Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.54 Billion (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Streakk token can now be bought for about $253.91 or 0.01126066 BTC on exchanges. Streakk has a market cap of $2.54 billion and approximately $221,282.45 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 68.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00397202 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,302.45 or 0.27880682 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00601237 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Streakk

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 269.60901685 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $310,513.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

