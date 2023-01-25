Streamr (DATA) Price Down 9.9% This Week

Streamr (DATA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Streamr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $25.32 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

