Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $328,651.30 and approximately $38.95 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00049161 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030544 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000212 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017806 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00214740 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00098232 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $22.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.