Suku (SUKU) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.55 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Suku token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Suku has a total market cap of $13.55 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Suku has traded up 41.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Suku Token Profile

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

