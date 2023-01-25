Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$71.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

SLF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,745. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.92.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 79,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

