Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$71.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.00.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

SLF stock traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$65.82. The company had a trading volume of 271,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,732. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$63.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.93. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$52.97 and a 12 month high of C$74.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.60 billion and a PE ratio of 12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a current ratio of 91,248.00 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.46 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$8.63 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total transaction of C$720,569.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$180,004.77.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.