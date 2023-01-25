Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Stake Decreased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.06% of Sunnova Energy International worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 31,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOVA shares. Wolfe Research cut Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $149.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.49 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

