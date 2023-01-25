Sunrun Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 21,385 call options on the company. This is an increase of 51% compared to the average daily volume of 14,123 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.
Insider Transactions at Sunrun
In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,880 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $156,996.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,564,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,782,029. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $156,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,564,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,782,029. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $1,962,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,932,342.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,143 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,001. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun
Sunrun Stock Down 8.9 %
Sunrun stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.78. 9,067,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,613,578. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.31 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sunrun
Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunrun (RUN)
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.