Sunrun Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 21,385 call options on the company. This is an increase of 51% compared to the average daily volume of 14,123 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,880 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $156,996.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,564,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,782,029. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $156,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,564,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,782,029. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $1,962,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,932,342.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,143 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,001. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Sunrun Stock Down 8.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 28.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 27.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 232,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 49,713 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 8.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.78. 9,067,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,613,578. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.31 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

