Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Trading 9.4% Higher

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). 1,664,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 899% from the average session volume of 166,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Surgical Innovations Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £16.19 million and a P/E ratio of -21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.60.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgical Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgical Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.