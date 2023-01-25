Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €114.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) received a €114.00 ($123.91) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SY1. Barclays set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on Symrise in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($135.87) price objective on Symrise in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on Symrise in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €122.00 ($132.61) price objective on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Symrise Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €98.36 ($106.91) on Monday. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($61.91) and a one year high of €73.48 ($79.87). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €105.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €105.26.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

