Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.
SYF traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,244. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.
Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.
