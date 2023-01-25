Sysco (SYY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Sysco to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Sysco has set its FY23 guidance at $4.09-4.39 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.09-$4.39 EPS.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. On average, analysts expect Sysco to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.11. 2,290,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.54.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 69.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Sysco by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 114,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sysco by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 93,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Sysco by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

