Tamar Securities LLC Buys 4,124 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tamar Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,716 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 2.0% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.11. 530,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,199. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.54 and a 200 day moving average of $236.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $200.09 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 30.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.94.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

