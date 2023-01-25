Tamar Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Tamar Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 2.3% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $6,506,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 996,936 shares in the company, valued at $162,161,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,250 shares of company stock valued at $22,235,385 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $4.40 on Wednesday, reaching $177.98. 178,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.98 and a 200 day moving average of $166.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

