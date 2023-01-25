Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Trading 4.5% Higher

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.44. 44,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 137,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised Tango Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tango Therapeutics to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 418.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 13,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 130,266 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,252,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.