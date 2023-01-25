Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Trading 4.5% Higher

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.44. 44,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 137,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised Tango Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tango Therapeutics to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Tango Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
- Will Rocket Lab’s First U.S. Launch Send Stock Into Stratosphere?
Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.