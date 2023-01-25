Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Trading 4.5% Higher

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.44. 44,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 137,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised Tango Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tango Therapeutics to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 418.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

