Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Trading Up 15.4%

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 352,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 459,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.51 million and a PE ratio of -2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

About Tarku Resources

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, manganese, nickel, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

