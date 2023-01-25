Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian Sells 4,856 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 4,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $75,025.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,166,587.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TARS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.73. 94,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,910. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.40 and a quick ratio of 16.40. The stock has a market cap of $419.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.14. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a negative net margin of 324.99%. Research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,334,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,633,000 after acquiring an additional 822,110 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,787,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after acquiring an additional 370,370 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,281,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 279,826 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.