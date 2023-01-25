Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian Sells 4,856 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 4,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $75,025.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,166,587.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of TARS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.73. 94,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,910. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.40 and a quick ratio of 16.40. The stock has a market cap of $419.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.14. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a negative net margin of 324.99%. Research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.