Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) Stock Position Cut by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 54,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMKRU opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

