Tata Motors (TTM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25th.
Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $9.99 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Tata Motors to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tata Motors Stock Performance
Tata Motors has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30.
Institutional Trading of Tata Motors
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on TTM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Tata Motors Company Profile
Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tata Motors (TTM)
- Insiders Buy Archer Aviation, Is This Stock About To Take Off?
- Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.