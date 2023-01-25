Tata Motors (TTM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2023

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTMGet Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25th.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $9.99 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Tata Motors to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tata Motors Stock Performance

Tata Motors has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30.

Institutional Trading of Tata Motors

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 87.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 129.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 18.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 40.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Tata Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Read More

Earnings History for Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.