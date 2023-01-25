Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100,439 shares during the period. QuickLogic makes up 2.4% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 5.53% of QuickLogic worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 1.4% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuickLogic

In other QuickLogic news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 5,857 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $34,614.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,483 shares in the company, valued at $611,584.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,353. QuickLogic Co. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $9.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuickLogic in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

