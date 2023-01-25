Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Buys 237 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,087 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,924,000 after buying an additional 431,812 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,100,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $779,248,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $846,699,000 after buying an additional 175,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,888,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $624,498,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $128.87. 1,869,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,320,977. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $192.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

