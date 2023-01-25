Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MKC traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,918. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Featured Stories

