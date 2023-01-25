Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. Nano Dimension accounts for 1.3% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Nano Dimension worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NNDM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Price Performance

Shares of NNDM stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,968. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.16.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 766.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

