Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of Akoustis Technologies worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Akoustis Technologies to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley started coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Akoustis Technologies Price Performance

Akoustis Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.32. 289,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,883. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $7.13.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.16% and a negative net margin of 342.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

