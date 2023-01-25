Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,219 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $147,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 18.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 217,201 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 34,530 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Splunk by 20.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,091 shares of the software company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,849 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $20,078,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Splunk to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Splunk from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

SPLK traded down $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,184. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

