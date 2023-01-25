Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,990 shares during the period. NovoCure makes up about 1.8% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NovoCure by 41.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 166.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in NovoCure by 123.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,015.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NovoCure news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $945,728.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,015.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NovoCure Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.13.

NASDAQ NVCR traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.58. 292,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,413. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.38. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -113.84 and a beta of 0.78.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. Research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About NovoCure

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.