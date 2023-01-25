Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Takes $998,000 Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 414.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on STE. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE STE traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.14. 57,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,364. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1,861.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.81 and its 200-day moving average is $189.89.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,708.94%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

