Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,964 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,096,000 after acquiring an additional 877,614 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 873,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after buying an additional 532,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,114,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,025,000 after buying an additional 323,961 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,464,000 after buying an additional 285,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,488,000 after buying an additional 273,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $279,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $279,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,819 shares of company stock valued at $573,530 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMHC stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.23. The company had a trading volume of 53,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,419. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.68. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $34.02.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

