TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,117,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,480 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up 2.3% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of TC Energy worth $85,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in TC Energy by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,930,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661,452 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,646,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,298 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,518,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,320,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.27. 459,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.72.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.661 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.