TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $124.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $151.76.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.50.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 77.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,857,000 after purchasing an additional 328,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $25,137,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 29.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 339,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,873,000 after acquiring an additional 76,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,780,000 after acquiring an additional 71,454 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

