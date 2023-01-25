TE Connectivity (TEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $1.50-$1.50 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. On average, analysts expect TE Connectivity to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.65. 2,976,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,260. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $151.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,608,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $210,669,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $137,780,000 after purchasing an additional 71,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 77.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,857,000 after purchasing an additional 328,945 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 408,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

