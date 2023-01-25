Telcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.46 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Telcoin has a market cap of $131.81 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00400651 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.15 or 0.28122715 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00596925 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin’s launch date was December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is the native medium of exchange, reserve asset and protocol token of the Telcoin user-owned, decentralized financial platform. TEL enables end users to seamlessly access and power a global suite of user owned, decentralized financial products. TEL incentives coordinate market participants, such as telecoms and active users, to provide specific value added services to end users of the platform, aligning the incentives of the Telcoin ecosystem towards providing every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products.The Telcoin Platform Telcoin is a user-owned, decentralized financial platform powered by active Telcoin users, Mobile Network Operators, and Mobile Financial Service Providers. By aligning telecoms around a user-owned, decentralized financial platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products far superior to traditional banking services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

