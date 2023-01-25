Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40, RTT News reports. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $4.37-4.47 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $19.00-19.20 EPS.
Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of TDY opened at $410.32 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $408.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
TDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.
About Teledyne Technologies
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.
