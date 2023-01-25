Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.37-4.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.44. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $19.00-19.20 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $410.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $408.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.53.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $503.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $487.67.

In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at $16,527,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,036 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $140,332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after buying an additional 127,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after buying an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $23,260,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 314,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,423,000 after acquiring an additional 22,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

