Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year. The consensus estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DNB Markets lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 125 to SEK 101 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.21.

ERIC opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,251 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,847,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 85,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

