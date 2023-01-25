Terra Classic (LUNC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.02 Billion

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $96.01 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00021402 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004726 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009265 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000793 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005329 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001971 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000044 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,871,095,287,205 coins and its circulating supply is 5,966,645,989,086 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
