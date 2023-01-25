TerraClassicUSD Reaches Market Cap of $213.43 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $213.43 million and approximately $9.48 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00075022 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00055676 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010348 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001042 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00024482 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000821 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004509 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000203 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,803,322,133 coins and its circulating supply is 9,802,023,831 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
