TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Reaches One Day Volume of $8.58 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $211.80 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00076905 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00057223 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010605 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001042 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00024551 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000833 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004518 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000201 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,803,313,692 coins and its circulating supply is 9,802,011,656 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
