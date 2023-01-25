Tether Gold One Day Volume Hits $1.11 Million (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Tether Gold token can now be bought for $1,923.06 or 0.08216247 BTC on popular exchanges. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $93.17 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tether Gold alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00399440 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,609.34 or 0.28037725 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00574597 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold launched on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.