Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Tops $1,917.54 on Top Exchanges

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether Gold token can currently be purchased for $1,917.54 or 0.08475350 BTC on popular exchanges. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $92.90 million and $530,619.01 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 69.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00399028 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,332.78 or 0.28008854 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.64 or 0.00599913 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold was first traded on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

