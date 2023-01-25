Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 1,348,681 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 752,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26.

Get Teucrium Wheat Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 893.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,294,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 1,164,068 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 1,169.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,172,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,336 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,915,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after buying an additional 559,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 564.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 608,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 516,629 shares during the last quarter.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Wheat Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Wheat Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.