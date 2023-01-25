Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 274.2% during the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 35.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 60,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 15,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 27.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 21,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $177.04 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.92 and a 200-day moving average of $168.62. The firm has a market cap of $160.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.