Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.64-$1.90 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.64-$1.90 EPS.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.4 %

TXN traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.76. 811,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,397,725. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $191.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.92 and a 200 day moving average of $168.62. The firm has a market cap of $156.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.63.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.