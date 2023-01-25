Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.64-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.170-$4.530 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion. Texas Instruments also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.64-$1.90 EPS.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,875,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700,842. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34. The company has a market capitalization of $160.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 72.3% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 48.3% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.